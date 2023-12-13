Home / World News / Afghan envoy to UN emphasises importance of women's education, work

Afghan envoy to UN emphasises importance of women's education, work

In the statement of the UDHR conference, the international community was asked to take necessary measures in the area of human rights violations, especially women's rights in Afghanistan

The Taliban, however, emphasised the provision of human rights in the country and said that the presence of a representative from Afghanistan at such conferences is a necessity | (Photo: ANI)
ANI Asia

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 09:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Nasir Ahmad Andisha emphasised the importance of women's education, work and participation in the society, on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the statement of the UDHR conference, the international community was asked to take necessary measures in the area of human rights violations, especially women's rights in Afghanistan.

The statement said: "The Taliban must reverse their oppressive policies, allowing women in Afghanistan to study, work and engage in society. Their draconian rules, which include denying girls' education beyond the primary level and restricting women's freedom and employment, have led to a surge in suicides and suicide attempts among women since the Taliban takeover. The gender apartheid is erasing women from society, undermining Afghanistan's prospects for a peaceful and prosperous future," as per TOLO News.

The Taliban, however, emphasised the provision of human rights in the country and said that the presence of a representative from Afghanistan at such conferences is a necessity.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said: "In the case of Afghanistan, if a meeting is held, Afghanistan's presence there is necessary so that Afghanistan's position can be interpreted more accurately."

But some women activists do not consider such meetings to be fruitful.

"If the meetings were in Afghanistan or outside of Afghanistan, especially with the world and the United Nations, they were only limited to slogans and speeches and were based on a single text; They never wanted to act; they never wanted to be with the people of Afghanistan, especially women. We hope that the world will still hear the voices of the Afghan people, especially the women, and that the Taliban will also pay attention," said a women rights activist Tafsir Syahposh.

Earlier, on World Human Rights Day, the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan asked the current officials in Afghanistan to accept and support human rights obligations as the cornerstone of a stable, peaceful and prosperous future for Afghanistan.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Ahmadzai: An Afghan refugee's journey from a camp to the Cricket World Cup

NHRC to hold camp in NE states to hear human rights violation cases

COP28: Nations strain for consensus as climate talks stretch into overtime

Palestinian Embassy counsellor thanks India for support, showing solidarity

UK PM Sunak survives crunch vote on controversial Rwanda policy

Elon Musk's X 2023 advertising revenue projected to slump to about $2.5 bn

Netflix releases global viewer data on every show, film for first time

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanUnited NationsWomen's empowermentgirl education

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 09:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story