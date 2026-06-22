After Starmer's exit, Britain prepares for its seventh PM in a decade

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Wednesday following mounting pressure from within his own Labour Party. He said he would remain in office until a leadership contest is completed to ensure an orderly transfer of power. "I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," Starmer said outside 10 Downing Street.

With Starmer's departure, Britain is set to get its seventh prime minister in just 10 years. Since David Cameron resigned following the Brexit referendum in 2016, the UK has witnessed an unusually high turnover of leaders.

Here’s a timeline of six UK prime ministers who couldn't complete their terms: Theresa May (2016-2019) Theresa May became prime minister in July 2016 after David Cameron resigned following the Brexit referendum. She inherited the task of negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union and sought to strengthen her position by calling a snap general election in 2017. However, May struggled to secure parliamentary approval for her Brexit withdrawal agreement, which was rejected three times by MPs. Facing growing pressure from within her party, she announced her resignation and left office in July 2019. Boris Johnson (2019-2022)

Boris Johnson succeeded May in July 2019, promising to "get Brexit done". He won a decisive general election victory later that year and secured parliamentary approval for the Brexit deal, paving the way for the UK's formal departure from the European Union on January 31, 2020. Johnson's government also led the country through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, his premiership became embroiled in controversy, including the "Partygate" scandal involving gatherings held during lockdown restrictions. After a wave of ministerial resignations and declining support within the Conservative Party, Johnson announced his resignation in 2022. Liz Truss (2022) Liz Truss became prime minister in September 2022 but served for only 49 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Her tenure was dominated by the controversial "mini-Budget", which proposed large unfunded tax cuts. The announcement triggered turmoil in financial markets, weakened the pound and increased government borrowing costs. Facing intense criticism and a loss of support within her own party, Truss resigned after just seven weeks in office. Rishi Sunak (2022-2024) Rishi Sunak took office following Truss's resignation and became the UK's first British Asian prime minister. His government focused on restoring economic stability after the market turmoil of 2022 while dealing with inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, immigration and foreign policy challenges. Sunak remained in office until the 2024 general election, when Labour defeated the Conservatives and returned to power after 14 years in opposition.

Keir Starmer (2024-2026) Keir Starmer entered Downing Street in 2024 after leading Labour to a decisive election victory. His government prioritised economic growth, public services, healthcare reform, clean energy projects and measures to tackle illegal migration. However, after nearly two years in office, Starmer faced increasing criticism from within his own party. His resignation marks another leadership change in a decade that has seen British politics repeatedly reshaped by internal party battles and shifting public sentiment. Why has Britain seen so many prime ministers? Brexit divisions: The 2016 Brexit referendum transformed British politics. Deep divisions over the UK's relationship with the European Union contributed to leadership challenges and ultimately played a role in the departures of several prime ministers.

Conservative Party infighting: Internal disputes within the Conservative Party were a major factor behind the exits of Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Leadership contests repeatedly replaced sitting prime ministers without the need for a general election. Economic shocks: The Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, rising energy prices and market instability created significant challenges for successive governments. Economic pressures often intensified political tensions and weakened support for incumbent leaders. Leadership contests without general elections Under the UK's parliamentary system, a governing party can replace its leader without holding a national election. This mechanism allowed several prime ministers to take office and leave office between general elections, contributing to the rapid turnover seen since 2016.