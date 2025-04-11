Home / World News / Alibaba's Jack Ma wants AI to serve, not replace or rule over humans

Alibaba's Jack Ma wants AI to serve, not replace or rule over humans

The Chinese billionaire, who once likened AI to love, argued that the technology should be tailored to serve people and make their lives better

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, Jack Ma
Alibaba, which built its success on e-commerce in China, has pivoted aggressively into artificial intelligence in recent years. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Luz Ding
 
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, a longstanding advocate for artificial intelligence, warned that AI shouldn’t replace humans but work instead to meet their every need.
 
The Chinese billionaire, who once likened AI to love, argued that the technology should be tailored to serve people and make their lives better. It should protect livelihoods, Ma told Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. employees during a rare appearance Thursday.  
 
“We’re not trying to make machines more like humans. We’re trying to make them understand humans, to think like us and do things we can’t,” Ma said in brief remarks before staff at their Hangzhou campus. It’s the responsibility of technologists to ensure that AI knows and supports humankind, he added.
 
Alibaba, which built its success on e-commerce in China, has pivoted aggressively into artificial intelligence in recent years. It introduced a flagship AI model series called Qwen that garnered wide acclaim and set the company up to compete with OpenAI and China’s own Deepseek. 

Also Read

Princeling under scanner: Why is China probing a former vice-premier's son?

Jack Ma-backed Ant touts AI breakthrough powered by Chinese chips

Xi Jinping offers support to Jack Ma, other private sector leaders in China

Xi Jinping, Jack Ma talks may act as next catalyst for China's tech rally

Jack Ma envisions AI-driven future for Ant Group in rare public appearance

 
In February, Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu said the company’s “primary objective” was now artificial general intelligence, a somewhat hazy goal in the industry to build AI systems with human-level intellectual capabilities. 
 
That shift helped the company recover from years of turmoil after Ma clashed with the country’s Communist Party over regulation of the private sector. Ma, who had been China’s highest-profile business leader, largely disappeared from public view over the next few years. He emerged around 2023 with occasional visits to the Alibaba facilities, as well as posts on the company’s internal employee forum.
 
In February, Ma joined other prominent entrepreneurs in a high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk through new technologies and innovations. The gathering signaled Beijing’s support for a long-marginalized private sector considered key to reviving the world’s No. 2 economy.
 
On Thursday, the billionaire seemed to recapture some of his old eloquence.
 
“Technology isn’t just about conquering the stars and the oceans,” he said in remarks provided to Bloomberg News. “It’s about preserving the spark among all of us.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US SC asks Trump govt to bring back man wrongly deported to El Salvador

Dollar slides to decade-low vs Swiss franc as confidence dips in US assets

Why Donald Trump's dream of made-in-the-USA iPhones isn't going to happen

Trump threatens sanctions, tariffs on Mexico over Texas water dispute

Oil prices set to drop for second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Topics :Jack MaAlibabaartifical intelligenceAI technologyAlibaba Group

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story