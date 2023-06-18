Home / World News / Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Japan's hay fever season this year stood to suppress consumer spending by 383.1 billion yen ($2.70 billion), local media reported

IANS Tokyo
Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan's hay fever season this year stood to suppress consumer spending by 383.1 billion yen ($2.70 billion), local media reported.

Higher pollen levels would push down real household spending by 383.1 billion yen in the January-March quarter compared with an average year, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday, citing recent estimates by Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Toshihiro Nagahama of the institute said that the study anticipated more allergy sufferers staying home, cutting into consumption for leisure and eating out, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Japanese government hammered out measures in May with the goal of cutting the pollen count in half over 30 years, vowing to accelerate work to cut down and replace cedar trees, a source of pollen known to trigger hay fever, cause allergies for millions of people in Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that hay fever is a cause of suffering for many citizens and a social problem that has not been addressed effectively, adding that a long-term approach is needed. (1 Japanese yen equals 0.0071 US dollar)

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

DeSantis starts presidential campaign in Iowa, steps up criticism of Trump

Demand remained muted despite the largely Covid-free festival season in Q3

Delhi records min temp of 13.1 deg Celsius, 2 notches above season's avg

Jerath Path Labs expands the reach in India in allergy-testing

Crime within Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu govt

Hundreds of Afghans languish in Albania in a prolonged US visa process

Apply for visa as early as possible to avoid shady agents: VFS Global

Multiple people shot at music festival in Washington, suspect in custody

Number of EV chargers in S Korea hits 240,000 amid growing popularity: Data

Topics :Japaneconomy

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story