Home / Companies / News / Apply for visa as early as possible to avoid shady agents: VFS Global

Apply for visa as early as possible to avoid shady agents: VFS Global

The case of hundreds of Indian students in Canada facing deportation has once again brought into the spotlight the role of shady visa agents and operators issuing fake visa papers

IANS New Delhi
Apply for visa as early as possible to avoid shady agents: VFS Global

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The case of hundreds of Indian students in Canada facing deportation has once again brought into the spotlight the role of shady visa agents and operators issuing fake visa papers in exchange for huge sums of money.

As of now, 240 countries have admitted Indian students for higher studies with Canada, Australia, the UK, and the US being the top study-abroad choices, according to Ministry of External Affairs data.

With Indian students making a beeline to study abroad and the need for visas touching an all-time high, many of them are falling into the trap of unscrupulous agents to realise their foreign dreams.

"During student season, which typically starts from mid-May and goes on till September, the rush for visas is high. Thus, it is important for students to be wary of miscreants looking to take advantage of this peak demand period," a spokesperson for VFS Global, a visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, told IANS.

Indians going abroad for higher education touched a six-year high in 2022 at over 7.5 lakh, Parliament was informed earlier this year.

According to a RedSeer report, it's estimated that 1.8 million Indians -- attracted by global professional opportunities and world-class universities -- will be spending US $85 billion on education overseas by 2024.

"Given the unprecedented pent-up demand for outbound travel from India, it is advisable to apply for visas as early as possible to avoid falling prey to such grey operators," the spokesperson told IANS.

"Visa applicants are advised to exercise caution when being approached by third-party entities who pose as visa service providers, promising an appointment or favourable visa decision by misusing our company's name or otherwise."

In addition, the spokesperson said that the onus is also on students to conduct proper checks and vet the details of the educational institutions that they intend to study at rather than solely depending on the agents.

The company, which has processed over 256 million applications since its inception in 2001, said it is making continual efforts to increase awareness among the general public about visa scams and frauds.

The spokesperson told IANS that the company has been consistently "leveraging all our customer touchpoints to caution visa applicants about this menace".

Recently, security personnel at VFS Global, which operates a global network with more than 3,400 application centres in 145 countries, caught a group of seven applicants carrying forged documents to apply for Italian visas in New Delhi.

The documents were allegedly provided to the applicants by two Delhi-based agents in exchange for Rs 30,000 to Rs 55,000.

It was found during the investigations that the forged papers were created by the fraudsters by faking the logo of VFS Global.

"We would continue to be vigilant against third-party fraudulent entities taking advantage of travellers and work closely with the police authorities in mitigating the menace," the spokesperson said.

(Meenakshi Iyer can be reached at meenakshi.i@ians.in)

--IANS

mi/bg

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Pursuing solution for Indian students fearing deportation: Canada minister

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Punjab expresses gratitude to Canada for postponing student deportation

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

Govt to invite bids for privatising NMDC after commissioning blast furnace

Tata Steel plans Rs 16,000 cr capex in FY24 for domestic, global operations

Bharat Petroleum exercises RoFR to buy Videocon's assets in Brazil

Kia to launch all-electric EV9 SUV that gives 501 kms on single charge

Topics :visa rowVisaVisa fraudVFS Global

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story