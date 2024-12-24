American Airlines lifts ground stop after unspecified technical issue

American Airlines on Tuesday lifted an hour-long ground stop of all its flights in the US due to an unspecified technical issue, a notice on the US aviation regulator's website showed. It had earlier grounded all its flights in the US due to an unspecified technical issue, according to the company and a regulatory notice, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of passengers set to fly out for Christmas Eve. It had earlier grounded all its flights in the US due to an unspecified technical issue, according to the company and a regulatory notice, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of passengers set to fly out for Christmas Eve.

The company has not said why it was stopping all flights.

Numerous passengers were posting on social media that their flights had been stuck on the runway at various airports and were now being sent back to the gate.

"An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time," the company said in a post on X, responding to a question from a stranded flyer.

Shares of the carrier were down 3.8 per cent before the bell. A notice on the US Federal Aviation Administration website merely said the company had requested a nationwide groundstop, without giving a reason.

As of 7:30 a.m. ET, American had not made a formal statement on social media, and was only responding to comments on X as numerous users posted there, as well as on Bluesky and Facebook.

"Hey, @AmericanAir just tell us whether we should go home or not. Please don't make us wait in the airport for hours," wrote one user.

American operates thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries.

The grounding comes months after airlines were hit by a global tech outage tied to Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and a software issue at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

The US FAA was not immediately available for further comment.