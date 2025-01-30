Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

18 dead after American Airlines jet collides with US Army chopper midair

A regional jet and a helicopter collided near Washington National Airport on Wednesday, triggering a search operation in the Potomac River while flights were halted

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner, operating as American Airlines Flight 5342, was approaching the airport when it struck a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. (Representative image/Wikimedia Commons)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
A regional jet of American Airlines crashed into a military Black Hawk helicopter midair near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. At least 18 bodies have been recovered so far, according to CBS News.  The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner, operating as American Airlines Flight 5342, was approaching the airport after departing from Wichita, Kansas, when it struck a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. The aircraft, which can carry up to 65 passengers, was involved in the incident over the Potomac River, which borders the airport.
 
 
In a statement on social media, American Airlines acknowledged reports that American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA, was involved in an incident while traveling from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).  
"American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington, DC (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft," BBC quoted an American Airline statement.
 
"Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts," it added.
  Authorities launched a search and rescue operation in the river. In response to the emergency, the airport temporarily suspended all takeoffs and landings.  
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident and gathering more details. 
There hasn’t been a fatal US passenger plane crash since February 2009, but a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have sparked serious safety concerns.  In a statement, US President Donald Trump said he had been “fully briefed on the terrible accident” and that he was monitoring the situation. “May God Bless their souls,” Trump said. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders.” 
 
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

