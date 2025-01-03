Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 2 dead, 18 injured in small plane crash in Southern California, says police

2 dead, 18 injured in small plane crash in Southern California, says police

Police and fire authorities arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash
Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Fullerton (California)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two people were killed and 18 injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said.

Police got a report at 2.09 pm on Thursday about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled a blaze that broke out, and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

The fire damaged the warehouse, which appeared to contain sewing machines and textile stock. The building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, according to a sign on a door.

Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said. There were two confirmed deaths, according to Wells.

It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

Also Read

South Korea police search Jeju Air, airport operator over fatal plane crash

South Korea to send Jeju Air flight data recorder to US for analysis

With 318 fatalities, commercial aviation suffers deadliest year since 2018

S Korea struggles to determine cause of plane crash that killed 179 people

South Korea orders air safety probe after country's worst crash kills 179

The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows a four-seat, single-engine aircraft crashed about a minute after takeoff.

Security camera footage from Rucci Forge, a wheel manufacturer across the street, shows a fiery explosion and a large plume of black smoke as the plane appeared to dive into the building tilted on its side.

The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, a general aviation airport in Orange County that is about 10 km from Disneyland. It has one runway and one heliport. Metrolink, a regional train line, is nearby, and flanks a residential neighbourhood and commercial warehouse buildings.

Another four-seat plane crashed into a tree a half-mile from the airport last November while making an emergency landing right after it had taken off, the Orange County Register reported. Both people on board suffered moderate injuries.

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 40 km southeast of Los Angeles

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crypto mogul Do Kwon pleads not guilty in first US court appearance

Israeli strike hits Gaza humanitarian zone as Netanyahu OKs talks in Qatar

'We are going to pursue ISIS': Biden on terrorist attack in New Orleans

Trump to hold Washington rally on eve of inauguration as 47th US president

Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after deadly 'terrorist' attack

Topics :airplane crashplane crashCalifornia

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story