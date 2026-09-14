Home / World News / Anthropic picks Nasdaq for much-anticipated IPO, eyes listing in October

Anthropic picks Nasdaq for much-anticipated IPO, eyes listing in October

The Claude chatbot maker is seeking to raise as much as or more than SpaceX in an IPO that could take place as soon as October

Anthropic, Claude
Anthropic is on track to generate annualized revenue of over $65 billion based on its current performance, up more than sevenfold from its pace at the end of last year | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 8:28 AM IST
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By Bailey Lipschultz
 
Anthropic PBC has picked Nasdaq as its listing venue ahead of a potential record-setting initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
The Claude chatbot maker is seeking to raise as much as or more than SpaceX in an IPO that could take place as soon as October, people familiar with the preparations have said.
 
A Nasdaq listing would mark another win for the company this year with four of the largest US IPOs taking place on the exchange, including SpaceX’s record-setting $86.3 billion offering in June. SK Hynix Inc. followed a few weeks later after it raised $26.5 billion in an July debut.
 
Business Insider reported earlier on Anthropic’s choice of Nasdaq. Anthropic and Nasdaq declined to comment. 
 
Anthropic’s IPO preparations came as OpenAI Inc. CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Elon Musk on Saturday all voiced the need to slow the pace of AI development due to escalating risks from the technology. Altman told Fortune in an interview that his company won’t go public this year, citing safety concerns.
 
Anthropic was set to finalize a $15 billion revolving credit facility earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported.
 
The AI race has fired up the IPO market, with US listings this year raising $160.6 billion, excluding blank-check firms and other financial vehicles, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the most raised in a year since 2021, the data show.
 
Anthropic is on track to generate annualized revenue of over $65 billion based on its current performance, up more than sevenfold from its pace at the end of last year, Bloomberg News reported.
 
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Topics :NasdaqArtificial intelligenceartificial intelligence and roboticsAI Modelsinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)initial public offerings

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

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