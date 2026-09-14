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Amazon pauses operations with 21 Air after Miami cargo plane crash

Last week, an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport

A view of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that airport officials said overran a runway at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, US | REUTERS
A view of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that overran a runway at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, US | REUTERS
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 7:55 AM IST
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Amazon ??said on Sunday itwas pausing operations ​with Miami-based 21 Air, the cargo carrier that operated the Amazon-branded plane that crashed ??in Miami, killing five people.
 
"After the tragic incident last weekend, we've spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances and we've decided ‌to pause our operations with 21 ​Air, the operator of ​Flight 7598," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement to ​Reuters.
 
"We'll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected."
 
Last week, an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport.
 
Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's ​diagonal runway shortly before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and struck multiple vehicles ‌on the ground, officials said.
 
The plane was a 32-year-old Boeing ​767-300 freighter that operated as a passenger jet for various airlines from 1994 to 2015, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracking service.
 
The National Transportation Safety Board, ‌which is investigating the crash, ​said last week the pilots ‌of the Amazon Prime Air cargo plane considered aborting the landing ‌after ??the aircraft touched down, citing evidence from a flight data recorder.
 
The NTSB ​also said one pilot cautioned that they were flying "too fast" just over a minute before touching down ​on the runway that they overran.
 
"We remain focused on supporting the families and loved ones who were impacted by ‌this accident, as well as working closely with the NTSB and all ‌our partners, like Amazon, as the investigation continues. We are confident in our safety policies, procedures and training," 21 Air said in a statement to Reuters.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 7:55 AM IST

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