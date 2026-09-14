Amazon pauses operations with 21 Air after Miami cargo plane crash

Amazon ??said on Sunday itwas pausing operations ​with Miami-based 21 Air, the cargo carrier that operated the Amazon-branded plane that crashed ??in Miami, killing five people.

"After the tragic incident last weekend, we've spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances and we've decided ‌to pause our operations with 21 ​Air, the operator of ​Flight 7598," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement to ​Reuters.

"We'll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected."

Last week, an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's ​diagonal runway shortly before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and struck multiple vehicles ‌on the ground, officials said.