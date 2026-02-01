Associate Sponsors

Any attack could trigger 'regional war': Iran's Khamenei warns US

'We are not the instigators and we do not seek to attack any country. But the Iranian nation will deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it,' the statement said

The comments from the 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are the most-direct threat he's made so far (Photo:PTI)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 3:21 PM IST
Iran's supreme leader warned the United States on Sunday that if "they start a war, this time it will be a regional war".

The comments from the 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are the most-direct threat he's made so far.

Iranian state television reported the comments online.

It added that Khamenei said: "We are not the instigators and we do not seek to attack any country. But the Iranian nation will deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it.

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

