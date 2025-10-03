Home / World News / Apple removes ICE tracking app after Trump admin warns of risk to agents

Apple removes ICE tracking app after Trump admin warns of risk to agents

Apple has removed ICEBlock, the app that alerts users to ICE agents, after the Donald Trump administration warned it could put agents at risk of harm or assault

The removal followed a request from the Trump administration, which argued the app posed risks to law enforcement officers. (Photo: Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:03 AM IST
Apple announced on Thursday that it has taken down ICEBlock, a widely used app that alerts users to the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in their area. The removal followed a request from the Trump administration, which argued the app posed risks to law enforcement officers, news agency Reuters reported.
 
In a statement, Apple said, "Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store."
 

Concerns over safety and immigration crackdown

 
The Justice Department had warned that ICEBlock could endanger federal agents by making them vulnerable to assault. ICE has played a central role in President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement strategy, which has included raids on workplaces and arrests of undocumented immigrants, as well as visa holders and permanent residents with alleged ties to pro-Palestinian advocacy.
 
Rights groups, however, argue that such actions often undermine free speech and due process rights as the government intensifies deportations, the news report said.   
 

Justice Department’s push

 
US Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox Business that the Justice Department had contacted Apple directly on Thursday to demand the app’s removal.
 
"ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed," Bondi told Fox Business.
 
Bondi, along with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, had earlier warned Joshua Aaron, the Texas-based developer of ICEBlock, that he is “not protected” under the Constitution and could face prosecution.
 

Tech industry ties under scrutiny

 
The move raises new questions about the relationship between Apple and other tech giants and the Trump administration, which has maintained close contact with Silicon Valley despite frequent policy clashes. Critics say the removal of ICEBlock highlights how technology companies may be pressured to align with government priorities, Reuters reported.
 

US Senators push for tougher rules on H-1B, L-1 visas

 
The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee have reintroduced a Bill to tighten rules on H-1B and L-1 visa programmes. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (Republican, Iowa) and Democratic ranking member Dick Durbin (Illinois) said the reforms are aimed at closing loopholes and preventing abuse of the system by large corporations.
 
The Bill seeks to raise wage standards, enforce stricter recruitment practices, and ensure more transparency in job postings for American workers.
 
The push comes shortly after the Trump administration imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications, sparking concern among firms that rely heavily on these visas to recruit skilled foreign workers. The H-1B visa is commonly used in the tech sector to bring in talent from India and China, while the L-1 visa allows multinational companies to transfer staff from overseas branches to the US.
 
Senators also disclosed that they had written to ten major companies, including Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, and Meta, questioning why these firms continued to depend on H-1B visas while reducing their American workforce.   
 

Key provisions of the Bill

 
The proposed law includes several new measures for employers:
• Higher wage and recruitment requirements
• Mandatory posting of jobs on a public Labour Department portal
• Authorisation for 200 new enforcement officers funded by collected fees
• Priority for visas going to highly qualified STEM workers
• Stricter definition of “specialty occupation” requiring at least a bachelor’s degree
• Limits on L-1 petitions for new offices
• Increased coordination with the State Department to verify overseas affiliates
 
Employers found violating wage rules could face heavy fines and potential bans on future visa applications.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

