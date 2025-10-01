Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Immigration changes from Oct 2025: New US visa fee, China STEM visa, & more

Immigration changes from Oct 2025: New US visa fee, China STEM visa, & more

Visa and immigration rules are changing from October 2025, with new US citizenship tests, a $250 visitor fee, Europe's biometric checks, China's STEM visa, and UAE visit visas

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Planning to study, work, or travel abroad this month? A number of visa and immigration changes are kicking in across the United States, European Union, China, the UAE, and France, affecting students, workers, investors, and visitors. From new fees in the US to biometric checks in Europe, governments are tightening or expanding their entry rules.
 
Take a look at what changes for immigration and visas from October 2025.
 
US to roll out new citizenship test from October 20
 
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will introduce a new civics and English test for naturalisation applicants from October 20, 2025. The move updates procedures in line with Executive Order 14161.
 
 
Applicants who file Form N-400 before October 20 will continue with the 2008 civics test. Those applying on or after that date must take the revised 2025 version.

Both tests are oral and cover US history, civics, and government. The 2025 test builds on the 2020 model, with adjustments in how it is administered. Read more
 
EB-5 visa numbers reset on October 1
 
The USCIS has confirmed that new EB-5 visas are available again from October 1, after the annual quota was exhausted by September 30. The programme, created in 1990, offers permanent residency in return for investment and job creation.
 
To qualify, applicants must:
 
• Invest at least $1.05 million in a new commercial enterprise, or $800,000 in targeted areas
• Create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for US workers within two years
 
The annual cap for EB-5 visas is fixed at 7.1 per cent of worldwide employment-based visas under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Read more
 
New $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ for US visitors
 
All visitors to the US who need a non-immigrant visa will now be charged a “visa integrity fee” of at least $250 under the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
 
The fee, which cannot be waived, applies to tourists, business travellers, and students. It does not apply to nationals from countries under the Visa Waiver Program, such as Japan, Australia, and many in Europe.
 
The law allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to set a higher amount, and the fee will be adjusted for inflation each year. Visitors may be eligible for reimbursement, though details remain limited. Read more
 
China introduces K visa from October 1
 
China’s new K visa, announced in August, came into effect on October 1, 2025. It is targeted at young international STEM graduates, offering them entry, residency, and work authorisation without requiring a prior job offer.
 
Officials describe the visa as a way to attract global talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at a time when the US is tightening its work visa rules. Read more
 
EU entry/exit system begins October 12
 
From October 12, 2025, the European Union will begin phasing in its Entry/Exit System (EES).
 
Non-EU travellers, whether visa-exempt or visa-required, will need to register their fingerprints and facial images when crossing external borders. The system replaces manual passport stamps and stores data such as names, travel document details, and dates of entry or exit.
 
Authorities say the EES will:
 
• Improve border security
• Detect overstays
• Speed up checks using self-service kiosks and automated gates
 
First-time entrants after launch will provide biometric data; returning visitors will only be verified. Full implementation across all EU border points is expected by April 2026.
 
UAE adds four new visit visa categories
 
The UAE has rolled out four new visit visa categories covering specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and luxury yachts.
 
The changes were announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). Officials said the move supports tourism, talent attraction, and the country’s broader economic growth agenda. Read more
 
France to host Choose France Tour in India
 
France is bringing its Choose France Tour back to India between October 5 and October 11, 2025.
 
The education roadshow will take place in Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, with more than 50 universities, engineering schools, business schools, and specialist institutes participating.
 
Indian student enrolments in France rose by 17 per cent this year. The event will give students and parents a chance to meet representatives, explore courses, learn about scholarships, and understand visa requirements. Read more
 

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

