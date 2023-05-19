Arab leaders, joined by Bashar Assad, at key summit in Saudi Arabia



Assad was given a warm welcome, winning a hug from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting of leaders who had shunned him for years, in a policy shift opposed by the US and other Western powers. Saudi Arabia hosted an Arab League summit on Friday in which Syrian President Bashar Assad was welcomed back after a 12-year suspension and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to rally support.



Washington has objected to any steps towards normalisation with Assad, saying there must first be progress towards a political solution to the conflict. “We hope Syria’s return to the Arab League leads to the end of its crisis,” Mohammed said in his remarks, years after Arab states suspended Syria as the country descended into a civil war that has killed over 350,000 people.