Astronomer HR exec resigns days after kiss cam row with CEO Andy Byron

Kristin Cabot, former chief people officer at the data firm, resigned following reports of her departure, according to The Hollywood Reporter; she is no longer associated with the company

Astronomer's Board of Directors had initiated a formal internal review over the clip, resulting in Byron's resignation earlier this month, reported Variety
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 8:07 AM IST
Kristin Cabot, tech firm Astronomer's human resource executive, has resigned from the company, days after the controversial kiss camera moment with former CEO Andy Byron.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cabot, who served as the chief people officer, is no longer associated with the data infrastructure firm and submitted her resignation after reports surfaced about her leaving.

Cabot has been a target of intense backlash on social media ever since her video with the CEO surfaced during the Coldplay concert. In the days after the incident, Byron also stepped down from his role.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," a part of the company's statement read.

During Coldplay's July 16 concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, a kiss camera captured a couple in an embracing state, reportedly Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.

In a quick reaction, the two instantly tried hiding themselves to avoid being exposed, only for their activities to catch the world's attention. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, also took note of the moment and commented, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Later, Martin gave out a lighthearted warning to his fans, subtly alerting them about the cameras at concerts. "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The band is yet to directly comment on the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

