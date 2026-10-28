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At least 10 dead after collision between two high-speed trains in Spain

The collision comes nine months after an accident between high-speed trains belonging to the ‌same operators on the same line that ​killed 46 people

Spain, train accident, train collision, Spain train collision
People wait at the Sevilla Santa Justa train station, amid train delays and cancellations, following the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, in Seville, Spain, October 28, 2026 | REUTERS
Reuters MADRID
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 4:01 PM IST
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Two high-speed trains have collided in Spain on the line connecting Madrid to Spain's southern Andalusia region, rail operator Adif said on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.
 
The collision comes nine months after an accident between high-speed trains belonging to the ‌same operators on the same line that ​killed 46 people.
 
That crash in ​January, which occurred after a train derailed and smashed into an oncoming ​train near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, triggered a debate about the level of investment in railway maintenance in recent years.
 
"Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end collision between two trains," Adif said ​in a message posted on X on Wednesday.
 
A Renfe and an Iryo ‌train crashed just after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), causing two Iryo wagons to ​derail, a government spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha region said, adding that the cause and number of injuries were still being determined.
 
At least 10 people died in ‌the collision, a regional government source ​said.
 
Footage by regional Castilla La ‌Mancha Television showed a derailed train with at least one carriage remaining ‌on an elevated 
section of track while twisted metal, broken panels and wreckage could ​be seen strewn across an embankment beneath the line.
 
Rail operator Adif said the incident occurred on the line from Madrid ​to Seville.
 
Manuel Galan, mayor of nearby town of Urda, told Cadena SER that emergency services had asked the town council ‌to prepare emergency facilities, including a sports hall, to accommodate passengers and the injured.
 
Prime ‌Minister Pedro Sanchez's agenda, published on the Spanish government's website, had been cleared for the day. The opposition People's Party also cancelled all campaign events, a spokesperson said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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