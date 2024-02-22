AT&T cellular outage in US disrupts vital services in major cities

A cellular outage on Thursday hit thousands of AT&T users in the United States, disrupting calls and text messages as well as emergency services in major cities including San Francisco.



More than 73,000 incidents were reported around 8:15 a.m.



ET, according to data from outage tracking website Downdetector.com.



AT&T said some of its customers were facing interruptions and it was "working urgently" to restore service. "We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored," it said.



The AT&T outage has impacted people's ability to reach emergency services by dialing 911, a post on social media platform X from the San Francisco Fire Department said.



"We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911)," the fire department said on the platform.



Downdetector showed users of Verizon, T-Mobile and UScellular also faced disruptions.



But T-Mobile and Verizon said their network was operating normally and the outage was potentially related to customers trying to connect other networks.

