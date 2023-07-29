Home / World News / Balochistan PM-in-exile seeks India's support at UN for freedom from Pak

Balochistan PM-in-exile seeks India's support at UN for freedom from Pak

Talking about the commonalities between India and Balochistan, Quadri said both were trampled upon in the name of religion

Press Trust of India Haridwar (Uttarakhand)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Prime Minister of the Balochistan government-in-exile Naela Quadri has sought the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations (UN) for its freedom from Pakistan's illegal occupation.

"Prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government have an opportunity today to rise in support of Balochistan at the UN, which they may not have tomorrow," Quadri told reporters on Friday, after performing a puja at the VIP ghat of the Ganga here in Uttarakhand, praying for Balochistan's freedom.

"Balochistan, which was once an independent country, is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan, which is looting its mineral resources and subjecting its people to all sorts of atrocities. Baloch girls are being raped, houses and orchards are being set on fire," she said.

"Pakistan is not doing it alone. It has also roped in China to perpetrate atrocities on the Baloch people," Quadri said.

If India stands for Balochistan at the UN, "we will also stand in support of India when our country is free", she asserted.

Talking about the commonalities between India and Balochistan, Quadri said both were trampled upon in the name of religion.

Quadri was accompanied by the chief priest of the Dasna temple, Yati Narsinghanand, who has been accused of delivering a hate speech against Muslims at a "Dharma Sansad" event in Haridwar in 2021.

Quadri is currently touring the world to gather support for Balochistan's freedom from Pakistan.

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

