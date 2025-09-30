Home / World News / Nearly 10 dead in blast near Frontier Corps headquarters in Balochistan

Nearly 10 dead in blast near Frontier Corps headquarters in Balochistan

The attack took place near Quetta's Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters and was captured on CCTV footage. Following the attack, the Balochistan Health Department imposed an emergency in hospitals

Balochistan attack, Quetta bomb blast
Paramilitary soldiers and rescue workers stand amid the debris after a bomb blast near the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan September 30, 2025 | Photo: Reuters
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
At least 10 people were killed and 32 were left injured on Tuesday after a bomb blast occured near Quetta's Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in the conflict-ridden Balochistan province in Pakistan, Dawn reported. No group has taken responsibility for the incident so far.
 
The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the blast hit the busy road, followed by gunfire.   
 
Following the attack, the Balochistan Health Department imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city.
 
Speaking to Dawn, Balochistan's Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said, "Ten people have been killed while thirty-two were injured in the blast. The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre.”
 
Balochistan's Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the incident, calling it a "terrorist attack". A post on X citing Bugti said, "Following the incident, security forces gave a swift and effective response, eliminating four terrorists."
 
“The terrorists cannot weaken the nation’s resolve through cowardly acts. The sacrifices of the people and security forces will not go in vain. We remain committed to making Balochistan peaceful and secure. I express solidarity with the families of the martyrs, pray for the elevation of their ranks, and for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.
 
Baloch insurgent groups carry out attacks frequently, targeting security personnel, government projects, and the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in this oil and mineral-rich province.
 
In a separate incident, on September 24, at least 12 people were injured in a bombing attack on the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express in Balochistan.  Earlier in March this year, at least 21 passengers and 4 paramilitary soldiers were killed by Baloch militants after they were held hostage by ambushing the Jaffar Express in Balochistan. In a counter-operation launched afterwards, Pakistan's security forces killed all 33 insurgents at the scene. 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

