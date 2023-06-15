Home / World News / Bangladesh's telecom operator Grameenphone launches 'Tourist SIM'

IANS Dhaka
Grameenphone, the largest telecom operator in Bangladesh, has introduced "Tourist SIM" tailored for short-term visitors.

The company held a launch event for the product, which enables foreigners, entrepreneurs, travellers, and others to enjoy seamless connectivity without paying excessive roaming and other charges, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are thrilled to share this milestone of introducing the Tourist SIM for the first time in Bangladesh," said Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone.

With 80.59 million customers at the end of April, Grameenphone, 55.8 per cent owned by Norwegian telecom company Telenor and 34.2 per cent owned by local Grameen Telecom, is the largest telecom operator in Bangladesh.

