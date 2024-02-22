Home / World News / Indian-Origin Samir Shah appointed as BBC Chairman, to take charge on Mar 4

Indian-Origin Samir Shah appointed as BBC Chairman, to take charge on Mar 4

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India London

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
India-born media executive Dr Samir Shah was on Thursday confirmed as the new BBC chairman after his selection cleared the stages of scrutiny to be approved by King Charles III this week.

Shah, who has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years, was picked as the government's preferred candidate in December last year and went on to be quizzed by cross-party MPs of the House of Commons Media Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for his pre-appointment scrutiny.

The 72-year-old has now been confirmed in the 160,000 pounds per year and four-year term role to take charge as the public broadcaster's first Indian-origin Chair from March 4 and running until March 2028.

With a career spanning more than 40 years in TV production and journalism, Dr Shah has a wealth of experience to bring to the position of BBC Chair, said UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer as she announced his selection.

He has a clear ambition to see the BBC succeed in a rapidly changing media landscape, and I have no doubt he will provide the support and scrutiny that the BBC needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future, she said.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

