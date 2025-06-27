B'desh interim govt forms committee to probe allegations over last 3 polls

The interim government of Bangladesh has formed a committee to investigate allegations of irregularities, corruption and administrative involvement in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections and make recommendations on ensuring fair elections in the future, a notification said.

The five-member panel led by former high court justice Shamim Hasnain will submit a report by September 30 on allegations that the three elections were manipulated to secure victories for the then-ruling Awami League party by systematically depriving citizens of their voting rights, BD NEWS 24 quoted the cabinet division notification as saying on Thursday.

The notification said the rule of law, democracy, and fundamental human rights were reportedly undermined during the elections, which faced widespread criticism both domestically and internationally.

The notification said the committee would analyse reports from election observers, domestic and international monitoring bodies, civil society organisations, and media regarding the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections and collect and review expert opinions on the overall integrity and acceptability of these elections. The committee will also assess the role of the then-ruling party and associated entities in restricting political participation and obstructing the exercise of voting rights, evaluate the functions of the election commissions, their secretariats, and the administration during those elections, and examine the roles played by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, it said.