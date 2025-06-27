Home / World News / US' Rubio, Pak PM acknowledge importance of working together for peace

US' Rubio, Pak PM acknowledge importance of working together for peace

'The two leaders acknowledged the importance of working together to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran and maintaining regional stability,' said Tammy Bruce, US State Dept Spokesperson

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM
Pak PM praised US President Trump's "courageous and decisive leadership, which led to a ceasefire between Iran and Israel." Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday acknowledged the importance of working together to promote peace and stability in the region.

Rubio dialled Sharif to discuss the Middle East situation.

"The two leaders acknowledged the importance of working together to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran and maintaining regional stability," said Tammy Bruce, US State Department Spokesperson. 

Both leaders "agreed to continue working together to strengthen Pakistan-US relations, particularly to increase trade", said a statement released by the Pakistan government.

Commenting on the current situation in the Middle East, Sharif asserted that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in establishing peace in the Middle East.

Sharif also praised US President Trump's "courageous and decisive leadership, which led to a ceasefire between Iran and Israel."  He also thanked Secretary Rubio for the key role of the United States in the Indo-Pak ceasefire.

Topics :Shehbaz SharifPakistan United StatesUSA

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

