Bilawal Bhutto rejects power-sharing formula for the post of Pakistan PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected a proposed power-sharing arrangement wherein the prime minister's office would be shared between two parties and stated that his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, would be the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP's) candidate for the presidency, according to a report by Dawn.

Addressing a Yaum-i-Tashakur rally in Thatta to commemorate the PPP's electoral victory in Sindh, Bilawal shared insights into the negotiations with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Earlier reports had suggested that the power-sharing talks between the two parties have failed.

He revealed that the PML-N suggested a time-sharing formula, proposing that they lead the government for three years, with the PPP taking over for the remaining two years. However, Bilawal rejected this proposition, emphasising that he aspires to become prime minister through the electoral mandate of the people.

"I said no to this. I said I do not want to be a prime minister like this. If I become the prime minister, it would be after the people of Pakistan elect me," Bilawal asserted during the rally, as reported by Dawn.

Despite Bilawal's public disclosure, former Pakistan finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said that discussions between the political parties aspiring to form the next government should not be disclosed prematurely. Dar acknowledged Bilawal's mention of the time-sharing formula but suggested that it was only one aspect of the dialogue, indicating that alternative formulas could be considered.

In outlining the PPP's stance, Bilawal announced that the party would move forward with those who sought their votes, refraining from seeking ministerial positions. He declared that Asif Ali Zardari would be the PPP's nominee for the presidency, emphasising Zardari's role in defusing political tensions and restoring stability to both the central and provincial levels.

"To control the fire spreading in the country, we have decided that Zardari will be our candidate for the presidential election. And when he takes up the post, he will put out this fire and will save the Centre and the provinces," Bilawal explained, highlighting the need for a political focus on addressing the challenges faced by the people rather than personal gains.

In a call for unity, Bilawal appealed to all political parties to "stay within the system" and work together for the betterment of the country. He cautioned against divisive tactics based on religion, ethnicity, or sectarianism, stressing the need for a united political front.

While acknowledging the public disclosure of the time-sharing formula by Bilawal, Dar cautioned against revealing more details, stating, "None of the committee members of both parties will make anything public till it isn't final."

In his post on social media platform X, Bilawal reiterated the PPP's reservations over the elections and pledged to take them to appropriate forums.

Independent candidates - a majority backed by former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats that were contested in the February 8 election.

The PML-N won 75 seats, while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has also agreed to support them with their 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

