Bishop appeals Trump to have mercy on LGBTQ+, immigrants 'in name of God'

Right Reverend Mariann Budde, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, made an emotional appeal to US President Donald Trump , urging him to “have mercy in the name of God” on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented immigrants.

Budde made the appeal during a service at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, which was attended by Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are living in fear,” the bishop said, addressing Trump, seated in the front row. “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and Independent families—some who fear for their lives.”

She also highlighted the struggles of undocumented immigrants, saying, “These are people who pick our crops, clean our office buildings, labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, wash dishes after we eat in restaurants, and work the night shifts in hospitals. They may not be citizens or have proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.”

Her plea came a day after Trump signed executive orders reversing Biden-era protections for transgender Americans, revoking birthright citizenship, and suspending the US refugee admissions program.

The bishop emphasised the contributions of immigrants, stating, “They pay taxes, are good neighbors, and are faithful members of our churches, mosques, synagogues, gurdwaras, and temples. I ask you to have mercy on those whose children fear their parents will be taken away and to help those fleeing war and persecution find compassion and welcome here. We were all once strangers in this land.”

When asked for his opinion on the service, President Trump dismissed it, saying, “Not too exciting, was it? I didn’t think it was a good service. No... They can do much better.”

This is not the first time Bishop Budde has criticised Trump. In 2020, she expressed “outrage” over Trump’s use of St John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op with a Bible after the area had been cleared of peaceful protesters. She also rebuked his “racialised rhetoric” in 2021, holding him responsible for inciting the Capitol Hill riots after his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

