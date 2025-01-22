Trump pardons dark web marketplace 'Silk Road' creator: Who is Ross Ulbricht?

The story of Ross Ulbricht, founder of the notorious darknet marketplace Silk Road, is one of ambition, controversy, and a dramatic intersection of technology, crime, and justice.

Convicted in 2015 for his role in creating and operating the Silk Road, Ulbricht’s life sentence without parole became a symbol of the US government’s stance on cybercrime. Nearly a decade later, on January 21, 2025, Ulbricht received a full pardon from US President Donald Trump.

Who is Ross Ulbricht?

Born on March 27, 1984, in Austin, Texas, Ross Ulbricht reportedly grew up as a bright and ambitious individual. A high achiever, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and secured a full academic scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas, where he graduated with a degree in physics in 2006. Later, he pursued a master’s degree in materials science and engineering at Pennsylvania State University.

While in academia, Ulbricht became fascinated with libertarian economic theory, drawing inspiration from the works of Ludwig von Mises and the philosophy of agorism, which champions free-market principles. This ideological foundation would later shape his creation of the Silk Road.

The creation of Silk Road

In 2011, Ulbricht launched Silk Road, a darknet marketplace he envisioned as a freewheeling, anonymous platform for trade, powered by cryptocurrency. Operating on the Tor network and using Bitcoin as its currency, Silk Road allowed users to conduct transactions without revealing their identities or locations.

Over two years, the platform became a hub for illegal activities, including drug sales, generating more than $200 million in revenue. Prosecutors claimed that Ulbricht, operating under the alias ‘Dread Pirate Roberts’ (inspired by The Princess Bride), orchestrated the site’s operations. Allegations included soliciting murders to protect the platform, although no evidence surfaced that these acts were carried out.

In October 2013, the FBI arrested Ulbricht at a San Francisco library, taking Silk Road offline and marking the end of his short-lived empire.

Trial and life sentence

In February 2015, a Manhattan federal jury found Ulbricht guilty of charges including drug distribution, conspiracy to commit computer hacking, and money laundering. US District Judge Katherine Forrest sentenced him to life in prison, a decision that sparked widespread debate.

Ulbricht expressed regret at his sentencing, stating, “I wanted to empower people to make choices in their lives and have privacy and anonymity.” Judge Forrest, however, emphasised the unprecedented nature of his actions and the need for consequences.

Although Ulbricht admitted to creating the Silk Road, he argued that he later passed on the control and was framed as a scapegoat.

The controversial pardon

Ulbricht’s case became a rallying point for libertarian groups and cryptocurrency advocates who viewed his life sentence as a symbol of government overreach. Calls for clemency gained momentum, with the Libertarian Party and other groups lobbying for his release.

In May 2024, during a speech at the Libertarian National Convention, Donald Trump announced plans to commute Ulbricht’s sentence. On January 21, 2025, Trump issued a full and unconditional pardon.

Trump’s decision, while celebrated by some, drew sharp criticism. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump defended his actions, stating, “The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern-day weaponisation of government against me.”