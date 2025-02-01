Black box search in DC plane crash: What is it and how does it work?

A mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, just outside Washington, DC, claimed the lives of everyone on both aircraft. Investigators have recovered black boxes from the wreckage, which are essential for uncovering the causes of air crashes.

Here's an in-depth look at what black boxes are, how they function, and why they are indispensable in aviation safety.

What is a black box?

A black box is a crucial device that records flight data and cockpit conversations, aiding investigations into aircraft accidents and preventing future incidents.

Commercial aircraft are required to have two black boxes—one to record flight parameters such as airspeed and altitude, and the other to capture conversations among pilots. These devices are typically installed at the front and rear of the aircraft.

Black boxes are made of a steel alloy and titanium, with an exterior layer of armored steel and a thermal insulation layer to protect memory microcircuits in case of fire. The material used in manufacturing black boxes makes them resilient, capable of surviving shocks from water immersion or high-impact crashes.

Also Read

How does a black box work?

A black box can operate without power for up to a month and withstand temperatures as high as 1,100 degrees Celsius. Even if the black box is lost, it emits waves and a beeping sound for up to 30 days, detectable from a distance of 2-3 kilometers.

Cases where black box data proved crucial

Air France Flight 447 (2009): The black box was recovered two years after the crash, which killed 228 people. Data revealed that incorrect airspeed readings confused pilots, causing the aircraft to stall.

American Airlines Flight 587 (2001): The crash, shortly after takeoff, claimed 260 lives. Black box data revealed that excessive rudder inputs by the co-pilot led to the structural failure of the aircraft's vertical stabiliser.