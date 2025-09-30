Home / World News / Boeing begins early development of new aircraft to replace 737 MAX jets

Boeing begins early development of new aircraft to replace 737 MAX jets

The new narrowbody aircraft programme aims to restore market confidence after 737 MAX crises and strengthen Boeing's position against Airbus

Boeing 737 max
Concerns over the aircraft’s safety resurfaced again last year in 2024 when a panel came loose from an Alaska Airlines jet mid-flight | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai
Sep 30 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Boeing Co is planning a new single-aisle aircraft to replace the 737 MAX, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The move forms part of Boeing’s long-term strategy to regain business lost to rival Airbus amid past safety and quality concerns.
 
The new narrowbody aircraft is in the conceptual phase, involving internal design work and consultations with engine manufacturers. Earlier this year, Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg met officials from Rolls-Royce in the UK to discuss potential engines for the plane. Boeing has also appointed a senior product leader within its commercial aircraft division to oversee the project, who has previously led development of new aircraft models.

No public announcement yet

Boeing has not made any public statements regarding its plans for a 737 successor. In a statement to WSJ, the company said it remains focused on its recovery plan, which includes delivering roughly 6,000 backlogged commercial aircraft and getting certifications for previously announced models.

737 MAX safety concerns

The 737 MAX, which entered service in 2017, was grounded worldwide in 2019 after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. These accidents led to heavy financial losses, lawsuits, investigations, and a criminal probe by the US Department of Justice. The US Federal Aviation Administration lifted the grounding order in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, it allowed Boeing to issue airworthiness certificates for some 737 MAX jets, reversing the restriction imposed in 2019.
 
Concerns over the aircraft’s safety resurfaced again last year in 2024 when a panel came loose from an Alaska Airlines jet mid-flight, marking Boeing’s most serious crisis since the 2019 grounding.
 
Regulatory investigations continue against the aircraft manufacturer, including a production cap introduced in early 2024 after the Alaska Airlines mid-air panel incident, linked to missing bolts. The DOJ also found Boeing in breach of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement during this period. 

New deals for Boeing

Last week, US President Donald Trump highlighted a major deal for Boeing, valuing the Uzbekistan Airways order at over $8 billion, though he incorrectly stated the order was for 22,787 planes. In addition, Boeing is reportedly exploring a potential aircraft sale to China, which would mark its first major sale to the country in years. While the company has continued delivering planes to Chinese airlines, its business in China collapsed in 2019 after the nation grounded all 737 MAX jets. Chinese carriers did not resume MAX flights until January 2023, significantly later than other countries. US.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

