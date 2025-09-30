Alibaba in talks to acquire Hong Kong office in $900 million deal

By Lulu Yilun Chen

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is in talks to buy the upper 13 floors of One Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, in a deal worth about HK$7 billion ($900 million), the Hong Kong Economic Times reported, citing unidentified people.

ALSO READ: Jack Ma returns to 'Make Alibaba Great Again' with AI push, subsidy war Alibaba and its affiliates are currently leasing 10 floors at Times Square in Causeway Bay, with their tenancy set to expire in 2028, the newspaper reported.

The Jack Ma-backed company has been making inroads in Hong Kong, along with its fintech affiliate Ant Group Co., as the companies expand overseas in search of growth. Alibaba would be taking advantage of a lull in the city’s commercial real estate market, where valuations have dropped and vacancy rates have surged to about 17 per cent.