Home / World News / British-made spacecraft 'Aeolus' expected to fall back on Earth today

British-made spacecraft 'Aeolus' expected to fall back on Earth today

Although Aeolus completed its mission successfully, it lacked the capabilities required for a controlled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Aeolus, a British-built spacecraft, is projected to fall back to Earth on  after completing its mission to map the planet's winds.

The satellite tracked the movement of air at various locations and altitudes around the world with a laser, providing the first global view of wind behaviour.

The development of Aeolus was a challenging endeavor as engineers struggled to create an ultraviolet instrument that could operate for a sufficient duration in space.

Despite these challenges, the European Space Agency (ESA) persevered due to the significant scientific potential of the satellite.

Although Aeolus completed its mission successfully, it lacked the capabilities required for a controlled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. As a result, ESA flight controllers have carried out a series of manoeuvres to lower the satellite's altitude and facilitate an "assisted re-entry."

The satellite is expected to re-enter the atmosphere over the remote Atlantic Ocean, thereby reducing any potential risks.

Aeolus has revolutionised weather forecasting by providing critical wind data that aids in more accurate predictions. The satellite’s observations have enhanced understanding of weather patterns, hurricanes, and the movement of volcanic ash in the upper atmosphere.

Prior to Aeolus, wind profiles were obtained through various scattered methods, which limited their effectiveness in capturing a global perspective.

Following the success of Aeolus, ESA member states approved funding for the development of Aeolus-2, a follow-up mission. This next-generation spacecraft is expected to launch within the next decade, with the UK's Airbus likely to lead production. 

Also Read

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Starlink a step closer to launching its satellite-based internet in India

Lynk Global eyes telecom companies for satellite direct to mobiles

Isro successfully deploys NavIC NVS-1 satellite: What it means for India?

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

BOJ loosens tight grip on rates as prices rise, markets bet on bigger pivot

Intel results boost chip stocks on optimism PC market slump is ending

Singapore in talks with India to seek non-basmati rice export ban exemption

July set to be hottest month as temperatures breach 2019 high: Scientists

Topics :European Space AgencyspaceSatelliteBS Web Reportscrash

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story