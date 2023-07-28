British-made spacecraft 'Aeolus' expected to fall back on Earth today

Aeolus, a British-built spacecraft, is projected to fall back to Earth on after completing its mission to map the planet's winds.

The satellite tracked the movement of air at various locations and altitudes around the world with a laser, providing the first global view of wind behaviour.

The development of Aeolus was a challenging endeavor as engineers struggled to create an ultraviolet instrument that could operate for a sufficient duration in space.

Despite these challenges, the European Space Agency (ESA) persevered due to the significant scientific potential of the satellite.

Although Aeolus completed its mission successfully, it lacked the capabilities required for a controlled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. As a result, ESA flight controllers have carried out a series of manoeuvres to lower the satellite's altitude and facilitate an "assisted re-entry."

The satellite is expected to re-enter the atmosphere over the remote Atlantic Ocean, thereby reducing any potential risks.

Aeolus has revolutionised weather forecasting by providing critical wind data that aids in more accurate predictions. The satellite’s observations have enhanced understanding of weather patterns, hurricanes, and the movement of volcanic ash in the upper atmosphere.

Prior to Aeolus, wind profiles were obtained through various scattered methods, which limited their effectiveness in capturing a global perspective.

Following the success of Aeolus, ESA member states approved funding for the development of Aeolus-2, a follow-up mission. This next-generation spacecraft is expected to launch within the next decade, with the UK's Airbus likely to lead production.