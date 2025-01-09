LA wildfires ravage Hollywood Hills, celebrities lose homes in blaze

A relentless wildfire erupted in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, inching close to iconic landmarks like the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As firefighters grappled with multiple blazes raging across Los Angeles, the city found itself battling not just flames but also fear and destruction on an unprecedented scale.

The fast-spreading ‘Sunset Fire’ cast an eerie glow over the entertainment capital, disrupting the streets near Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds. Helicopters buzzed low overhead, dousing flames with water, while tourists and residents evacuated hotels on foot, towing suitcases through gridlocked streets, reported news agency AP.

Thousands forced to flee

Over 130,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as six massive wildfires, which have claimed five lives so far, continue to wreak havoc. More than 1,000 homes and buildings have been reduced to ashes, with entire neighbourhoods destroyed. Among the hardest-hit areas is Pacific Palisades, a coastal enclave known for its celebrity homes, where the devastation is said to be the worst in modern LA history.

Swimming pools are now pools of soot, and charred luxury cars sit on melted tires. Streets that were once lined with California Mission-style homes now resemble a post-apocalyptic wasteland, with blackened fireplaces and twisted iron railings, the AP report said.

Erratic winds intensify wildfire

While Wednesday brought a slight respite from the hurricane-force winds that fanned the flames earlier in the week, firefighters warned that the battle is far from over. Erratic gusts of up to 129 kmph are still complicating containment efforts, with embers carried miles ahead of the fires, igniting new hotspots. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described the situation as ‘unpredictable’, and Fire Chief Chad Augustin admitted the city’s resources are stretched to their limits.

Pasadena’s ‘Eaton Fire’ has already damaged around 500 structures, while the city’s water system struggles to keep up with the demand.

Joe Biden cancels last foreign trip

The outgoing US President, Biden, has called off his final foreign trip of his presidency to Italy to oversee the response to the wildfires in California, according to AP.

Also Read

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US President said, “We’re prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes, to contain the Southern California fires and help reconstruct. But we know it’ll be a hell of a long way. The federal government is here to stay as long as you need us.”

Celebrities lose homes in wildfire

Several Hollywood stars, including Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton, have lost their homes. Billy Crystal shared the devastation of losing the home where he and his wife raised their children and grandchildren, calling it “a place filled with love and irreplaceable memories”.

Meanwhile, landmarks like Palisades Charter High School, known for its appearances in Hollywood productions like Carrie and Teen Wolf, have been damaged. Universal Studios has suspended production, and its theme park remains closed as the fires rage on.

The increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in California have raised alarms about the effects of climate change. Warmer temperatures and prolonged dry spells are extending fire seasons, leaving communities with little reprieve. This year, Southern California has seen almost no rainfall since May, creating the perfect storm for wildfires fuelled by Santa Ana winds.