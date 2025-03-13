Canada sounds the alarm as US trade war escalates ahead of G7 Summit

As Canada prepares to host the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, its Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is set to raise concerns about the growing trade war with the United States. In a warning to her European and British counterparts, Joly cautioned that if Washington can target Canada with harsh economic measures, no other country is safe.

“If the US can do this to us, their closest friend, then nobody is safe,” she said, highlighting the broader implications of US’s aggressive trade policies.

G7 agenda expands beyond global conflicts

While the official G7 discussions will focus on Ukraine, the Middle East, Haiti, and Venezuela, Joly is determined to shine a spotlight on the US’s economic actions and what she sees as a threat to Canada’s sovereignty. By rallying support from allies, she hopes to emphasise the need for collective resistance against what she calls an act of economic coercion.

“Canada is the canary in the coal mine,” Joly warned, urging global partners to take the threat seriously.

Canada strikes back against US tariffs

The dispute traces back to President Donald Trump ’s imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium. In a fiery response, Joly slammed the tariffs as a strategic maneuver to weaken Canada’s economy. Ottawa retaliated by slapping counter-tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods.

Beyond the economic fallout, there is rising concern over statements from Trump that many Canadians view as threats of annexation. Joly has remained firm, stating that Canada will not bow to pressure. She has also stressed the urgency of deepening military and defense collaborations with European allies to safeguard Canada’s independence.

US dismisses annexation concerns, but Canadians remain wary

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has downplayed Trump’s remarks, suggesting that the president’s vision of Canada as the 51st US state is more about economic strategy than political takeover.

“He says if they became the 51st state, we wouldn’t have to worry about the border and fentanyl coming across because now we would be able to manage that,” Rubio said.

However, relations between the two nations are at an all-time low, with Trump openly threatening new tariffs on all Canadian imports and fuelling fears about US ambitions over its northern neighbour.

Canada’s leadership stands firm

As Canada prepares to swear in its new prime minister, Mark Carney, the trade battle with the US remains a top priority. Carney has called Trump’s trade policies an “economic and sovereign crisis” and pledged to push back against any attempt by Washington to expand its influence over Canada and Greenland.

“The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country,” Carney warned on Sunday. “Think about it. If they succeed, they will destroy our way of life.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed these concerns in his farewell speech, delivering a sobering message about the fragility of Canada’s independence. “Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given,” Trudeau said.

[With agency inputs]