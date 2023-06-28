Home / World News / Canadian govt to create open work-permit stream for US H-1B visa holders

Canadian govt to create open work-permit stream for US H-1B visa holders

In an official release, Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship said the program will also provide for study or work permits for the family members of H-1B visa holders

ANI
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Canada Immigration Minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday announced that the government will create an open work-permit stream to allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country.

In an official release, Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship said the program will also provide for study or work permits for the family members of H-1B visa holders.

"Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada," the release read.

The approved applicants under the new decision will receive an open work permit of up to three years in duration.

"They will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Their spouses and dependants will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed," said the release.

According to Canada-based, CBC News, Fraser said that by the end of this year, the federal government will be developing an immigration stream for some of the world's most talented people that will be able to come to Canada to work for tech companies, irrespective of having a job or not.

However, the Immigration minister did not explain exactly who will qualify or how many people will be admitted to the stream.

H-1B visas allow foreign nationals to temporarily work in the US in certain specialized occupations, including the technology sector. Tech companies went on a hiring binge during the pandemic but have since started laying people off in large numbers. That's left a lot of H-1B visa holders scrambling to find new jobs.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

Chinese labourers comprises highest number of work permit holders in Nepal

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

UN urges Israel, Palestinians to halt violence in statement backed by US

Nato warns against underestimating Russian forces, increases preparedness

Trump, DeSantis trade barbs while staging duelling New Hampshire campaign

US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group

Titan submersible disaster probes face tricky test of criminal liability

Topics :CanadaH-1B VisaH-1B visa holders

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story