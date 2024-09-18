Chandra Grahan 2024: When and where to watch Lunar Eclipse in India?

The lunar eclipse , known as Chandra Grahan, is scheduled for September 18, 2024, so stargazers are in for a treat. This is the year's second lunar eclipse. When the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, it casts a shadow on the latter and blocks off sunlight, causing a lunar eclipse. The Moon, at its closest point to Earth, will pass through our planet's shadow during a spectacular Super Harvest Moon lunar eclipse, giving it a vivid scarlet tinge known as a "Blood Moon." This will undoubtedly be an unmissable visual show. For everyone gazing up into the skies, this partial lunar eclipse will witness the Moon's 8.4 per cent of the surface being shadowed, resulting in a spectacular sight for the earthlings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Full Moon in India on September 17-18?

According to NASA, the moon will be fully visible for three days, starting on Monday night and ending on Thursday night. You can thus witness the wonder of the supermoon throughout this time.

Many people around the world will be able to see this celestial wonder, but viewers in India will not be able to see the partial lunar eclipse because the Moon will be below the horizon.

Chandra Grahan 2024: Key timings

• Penumbral Eclipse starts: 06:11 AM

• Partial Eclipse starts: 07:42 AM

• Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM

• Partial Eclipse concludes: 08:45 AM

• Penumbral Eclipse concludes: 10:17 AM.

Lunar eclipse 2024: Where will it be visible?

Five continents in the world i.e, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia will be able to witness this celestial show. It will not be visible in India, though.

Many leading space and astronomy agencies, including NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), will broadcast the full lunar eclipse streaming, allowing stargazers to see the event unfold in real time.

What happens when a lunar eclipse takes place?

When Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, a shadow is cast on the moon's surface, and a lunar eclipse takes place. The Moon may be entirely or partially obscured by the eclipse, depending on the alignment of the celestial bodies.

Only a section of the Moon is obscured by Earth's shadow during a partial lunar eclipse, which frequently gives the Moon a reddish tint. A partial lunar eclipse, according to NASA, occurs when "the shadow of the Earth grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon."