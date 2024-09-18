What are pagers? Why are they still being used to communicate by people?

Hezbollah is in shock after their fighters' communication devices, the pagers, became targets of coordinated mini-explosions, resulting in deaths of 9 people with over 2700 others injured. In the statement, Hezbollah claimed that the pagers used by the members working for the group started exploding mysteriously at around 3.30 pm (1230 GMT).

The Iranian-backed militant group blamed Israel for "rigging" the devices of its members with explosives. However, no official statement has been issued so far. Israel is also silent over the allegations. According to Lebanese press, the Israeli intelligence agencies are behind the coordinated attack triggering the blasts in pagers across the country, many of whom included the civilians.

The wave of blasts, many captured on CCTVs across multiple locations in the country, created a hue and cry, prompting global condemnations and shock. The attacks were straight “science fiction” stuff, claimed the social media users. Many wondered why the ages-old communication devices, the pagers, were still in use.

What are pagers?

Pagers, also known as beepers, are wireless communication devices, first patented in 1949 by Alfred J. Gross. The basic functions of the devices are to receive and display alphanumeric or voice messages via radio frequencies from a base station or a central dispatch. The messages generally aim to alert the users.

These devices were widely used in the 1980s, but thereon a massive decline was witnessed in its use across the world. However, some groups and organisations are still using this device across the world. Hezbollah also relied on these devices for their internal communication because of their less traceable nature as compared to cell phones.





These small-sized devices emit a tone, beep or vibration to notify users about incoming messages which is useful in noisy environments where silence is preferred, like hospitals, explaining why some medical professionals still use them.

Why are pagers still being used to communicate?

Developed in the 1950s, pagers were widely used for communication in the 1980s. It witnessed a sharp decline in the 21st century, due to the widespread availability of mobile phones for texting or calling, massively affecting the pager industry.

Nevertheless, these devices are still in use by emergency services or public safety personnel as modern pager system coverage provides reliable and quick service. The terrestrial-based cellular networks can shut down in some cases, such as during natural or man-made disasters, making them unreliable in certain circumstances. It led public safety professionals to adopt pagers over cellular and other commercial services for critical messages.

Why does Hezbollah use pagers?

Being a paramilitary group, Hezbollah uses pagers for communication to protect against any security lapses as these are less traceable than mobiles. Pagers leave a small electronic footprint for communication making it less vulnerable to hacking or surveillance. These devices are simple to use and able to transmit basic messages without Internet or cellular networks, reducing risks.

Pagers are even good to work in areas where there is poor mobile coverage, making them an ideal choice for Hezbollah's operational needs. It is very unlikely that a pager could explode, however, any electronic device with a battery has a slight chance of exploding for different reasons like manufacturing defects, battery failure, or exposure to extreme conditions (like overheating or physical damage).

According to reports, these incidents causing serious injuries to Hezbollah members, involve modified or tampered devices than standard commercial pagers.

How do pagers operate technically?

Pagers work in dedicated radio frequencies designed to send and receive messages over these frequencies. The range of pagers depends on the frequency band used and the coverage area of the paging network. Unlike mobile phones, pagers have longer battery life and last for several days on a single charge making it a key reason to use them in certain professional settings.

What could be the probable cause of the Lebanon pager explosion?

According to an anonymous Hezbollah official while talking to news agency Associated Press, mentioned that the explosions were the result of a “security operation targeting the devices.”

Without sharing detailed insights, the official claimed that the enemy (Israel) was behind this attack". He also said that the lithium batteries used in the pager are most likely the reason behind the explosions.

Lithium batteries when overheated produce smoke, melt and even catch fire. Commonly used electronic devices, these batteries burn when reaching up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit (590 degrees Celsius).

However, as now confirmed by an NYT report, the devices with Hezbollah had hidden explosives implanted in them. The batch of pagers destined for use by the militant group had reportedly been intercepted by Israeli agencies, to allow them to attach explosives to be detonated using a signal as a trigger.