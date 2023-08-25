Home / World News / Chandrayaan-3 significant milestone for India, space exploration: Netanyahu

Chandrayaan-3 significant milestone for India, space exploration: Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said it "marks a significant milestone for India and global space exploration"

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
"Had a fruitful conversation with PM @narendramodi, congratulating him on India's remarkable achievement of landing on the Moon's south pole. This marks a significant milestone for India and the global space exploration," Netanyahu wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Thursday.

"Honored to receive #RoshHashanah greetings on behalf of Israel. We look forward to deepening our bilateral cooperation, particularly in technology and AI," the Israeli PM wrote.

Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon.

ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country - after the US, China, and Russia - to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

PM Modi after concluding his two-nation visit today, will head straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka on a pre-scheduled visit. He will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

PM Modi hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission creating history by achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface and said "India is now on the moon".

"When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," he said.

"Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the moon," he added.

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

