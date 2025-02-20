Clock's ticking! Chinese firm imposes strict 2-min limit on toilet breaks

Imagine stepping into the restroom only to feel like you’re on a game show — except the challenge is finishing your business before the buzzer sounds. That’s the reality employees at a Chinese manufacturing company recently faced when their employer introduced a controversial ‘toilet usage management rule’.

The Three Brothers Machine Manufacturing Company, headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong, implemented strict regulations on bathroom breaks, assigning designated time slots and enforcing a two-minute limit on unscheduled visits.

The company justified its decision by citing the ‘Yellow Emperor’s Inner Canon’ (Huang Di Nei Jing), an ancient Chinese medical text, claiming the policy was designed to promote employee health, according to the Yangcheng Evening News.

Written more than 2,000 years ago, this fundamental text is regarded as the oldest and most influential work in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). Often called the ‘origin of medicine’ in China, it lays the groundwork for essential TCM theories.

How does the new policy work?

Under the rules, employees can visit the restroom only during specific time slots: before 8 am, from 10.30 to 10.40 am, between 12 noon and 1.30 pm, from 3.30 to 3.40 pm, and between 5.30 and 6 pm. Those working overtime can also use the facilities after 9 pm.

If employees need to use washroom outside of these periods, workers are allowed a maximum of two minutes — any longer, and they risk penalties. Employees with medical conditions requiring more flexibility have to seek HR approval.

Breaking the rules = paying the price

According to South China Morning Post, the company installed surveillance cameras to monitor compliance and slapped a 100 yuan (Rs 1,200 approximately) fine on anyone who overstayed their welcome. The policy was first launched as a trial and is scheduled for full implementation beginning March 1.

Is it a growing trend?

This isn’t the first time a Chinese company has made headlines for extreme restroom policies. A firm in Shenzhen was caught secretly photographing employees during bathroom breaks, while another in Dongguan imposed fines of 20 yuan (Rs 240 approx) on workers who used the restroom more than once in an eight-hour shift.

While efficiency in the workplace is important, employees might agree that timing bathroom breaks like an Olympic sprint event is a bit much.