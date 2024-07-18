China keen to pursue Belt and Road projects: Premier Li to new Nepal PM Oli

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday expressed his desire to implement the understanding reached between the top leaders and the two countries in the past to collaborate under the China-Nepal Belt and Road Cooperation and also to promote collaboration in other areas to further promote bilateral ties. In a message to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Nepal, Li extended hearty congratulations to KP Sharma Oli on behalf of the Chinese government and on his own behalf. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He also expressed his desire to implement the understanding reached between the top leaders and the two countries in the past to collaborate under the China-Nepal Belt and Road Cooperation and also to promote collaboration in other areas as well.

Nepal and China signed a memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a flagship initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Under this, the two countries are expected to focus on connectivity, trade, development strategies, and policy dialogue for cooperation in the fields of economy, environment, technology and culture, among others.

Li said that he is always willing to see new progress in Nepal - China-friendly strategic partnership for attaining development and prosperity.

Li also said the relations between the two countries are based on peaceful coexistence, equality and collaboration in a win-win situation.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Nepal in 2019, the existing bilateral relations between Nepal and China were elevated to a strategic level. It was agreed by both countries to transform the Nepal-China relationship from a comprehensive partnership of cooperation featuring everlasting friendship to a strategic partnership for development and prosperity. This elevation to a strategic level allows for defence cooperation while maintaining conventional methods of cooperation, according to local media reports.

On Tuesday, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R. Thompson and Chinese Ambassador Chen Song separately called on Prime Minister Oli at his office at Singhdurbar and extended best wishes and congratulations, according to sources at the Prime Minister's Office in Kathmandu.

On July 14, Oli, CPN-UML chairman and seen as a pro-China leader, was appointed Nepal's Prime Minister for a fourth term to lead the new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday.