Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / N Korea to launch major tourism site in 2025 despite blocking tourists

N Korea to launch major tourism site in 2025 despite blocking tourists

Kim toured the Wonsan-Kalma zone with top deputies on Tuesday and discussed preparations for its opening by May 2025 as decided by a ruling party meeting in January

North Korea, North Korea flag
A return of Chinese travellers would likely provide a much bigger source of revenue as they represented about 90 per cent of international tourists visiting North Korea before the pandemic | (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a major tourism site being constructed on the country's eastern coast and discussed steps to open the zone by next year, state media reported Thursday, though the country still blocks visits by most foreign tourists.

The Wonsan-Kalma zone is one of Kim's most talked-about tourism projects. For years North Korea has been building luxury hotels and recreational facilities there to create a key attraction for international visitors. But the project reportedly suffered setbacks due to shortages of construction materials as a result of toughened UN sanctions and Covid-19 restrictions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kim toured the Wonsan-Kalma zone with top deputies on Tuesday and discussed preparations for its opening by May 2025 as decided by a ruling party meeting in January, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

A coastal wonderland to be known to the world as the best tourist resort of (North Korea) would be successfully built, Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA. It cited Kim as saying construction has entered its final stages.

North Korea has been slowly easing its harsh pandemic-era curbs and entry restrictions as part of its efforts to revive its economy. But it still hasn't reopened its borders to foreign tourists, except for a relatively a small number of Russians who visited earlier this year as ties boomed between the two countries.

A return of Chinese travellers would likely provide a much bigger source of revenue as they represented about 90 per cent of international tourists visiting North Korea before the pandemic. In 2019, a record 300,000 foreign tourists visited North Korea, earning the country between $90 million and $150 million, experts say.

More From This Section

European Commission President Leyen faces vote for second 5-year term bid

Nepal landslide: 19 bodies recovered after two buses swept into river

Most interesting guy: JD Vance's Indian-origin wife Usha recalls first meet

New SpaceX spaceship to replace International Space Station; check details

Families of service members killed during Afghanistan withdrawal slam Biden

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation said Wednesday its director-general visited North Korea from July 13 to 16, in the first trip by a UN principal since 2019. It said Director-General Qu Dongyu's trip was meant to strengthen its partnership with North Korea and address food security and nutrition challenges in the country.

It wasn't immediately clear when North Korea will allow the return of international staff of UN agencies. North Korea's stringent pandemic curbs included the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Senior North Korean diplomat based in Cuba defects to South Korea

Sister of Kim Jong hints at resuming flying trash balloons toward S Korea

US, South Korea sign joint nuclear guidelines amid North Korean threats

N Korea balloons, GPS interference raise safety risks for S Korean airspace

Sister of Kim Jong calls S Korea's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'

Topics :CoronavirusNorth Koreatourismforeign tourists

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story