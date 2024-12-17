China's largest corruption case: Li Jianping executed for $421 mn fraud

In the largest corruption case in China’s history, the Chinese government executed Li Jianping on Tuesday. Jianping, a former official in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of embezzling over three billion yuan (approximately $421 million).

The execution was ordered by China’s Supreme People’s Court and carried out by a court in Inner Mongolia, according to the Xinhua News Agency. Jianping, 64, had served as secretary of the Communist Party working committee for the Hohhot Economic and Technological Development Zone. His death sentence was initially issued in September 2022 and upheld on appeal in August 2024.

Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has made anti-corruption a key part of his governance. Official reports state that over a million party officials, including two defence ministers and several military leaders, have been punished or prosecuted under the campaign.

In a speech to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection plenary session in January, excerpts of which were published in the party’s theoretical magazine Qiushi, Xi called on officials to take a bold stance against corruption. He warned against interest groups undermining the Communist Party and emphasised the need for what he termed the party’s self-revolution.

Despite ongoing efforts, corruption cases involving high-ranking officials continue to rise. According to the South China Morning Post, the CCDI investigated 45 senior officials, or tigers, last year. This year, the figure has already climbed to 54.

Xi’s anti-graft measures have drawn international attention, particularly in the military. While the campaign has been praised for tackling systemic corruption, critics argue it has also helped consolidate Xi’s power.