Answer to stopping tragedy is to reach ceasefire: US on Israel-Hamas

The US reiterated its call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as a solution towards ending the conflict between the two warring parties. The remarks were delivered by Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of the US Department of State during the Daily Press Briefing.

Answering the questions, Miller spoke about the hostage negotiations in Gaza, civilian casualties, need for a ceasefire and aid in Gaza amongst other significant issues in other countries of West Asia too such as Syria.

On being asked about the latest update on the hostage negotiations in Gaza, Miller said that there is a "lot of optimism".

"Negotiations have been productive in recent days. We have continued to try to work with the other mediators to narrow the differences. We have been down this road so many times before, though, it's hard to stand here and say we're optimistic about it, because we are very much realistic about how difficult it has been to reach a deal", he said.

"There are a very small number of differences that remain between the parties, and we continue to believe that those differences can be bridged", he added.

On being asked about how the journalists can be protected in Gaza as the causalities have risen to 196, Miller said, "Journalists in Gaza absolutely need to be protected... Ultimately the answer to this is to get a ceasefire, which is why we continue to push for a ceasefire. The journalists that are operating in Gaza are doing so with incredible heroism. The U.S. doesn't have any personnel on the ground to verify reports, so we rely on journalists to bring that information forward, and we rely on the work that they do. But as long as it is an active conflict zone, journalists are going to be at risk the same way other civilians are going to be at risk, which is why we believe the ultimate answer to this question is to reach a ceasefire and why we continue to use all of the diplomatic muscle that we can bring to bear to try to get one over the line".

Speaking on the deaths of civilians in Gaza, Miller said, "There continue to be unspeakable tragedies happening in Gaza every day, not just the death of civilians, the maiming of civilians, the people who find it difficult to get enough to eat, the people that find it difficult to get access to medical care. It is an ongoing tragedy, and the answer to stopping that tragedy is to reach a ceasefire, which doesn't just require acquiescence by Israel; it requires acquiescence by Hamas".

Miller refused to offer comments on a report by Israeli Maariv Newspaper which said that Egypt has reached on an agreement with the Hamas that a transitional committee which is not Hamas could run Gaza and look after things.

Miller said, "I'm not going to speak to that report. I'm not aware of it. But I can tell you we have been having conversations with a number of parties in the region for some time about what the post-conflict period ought to look like in Gaza, including what governance ought to look like. We have made clear that the status quo as it existed before October 7th cannot continue. Gaza cannot continue to be governed by Hamas. But as to what the governance looks like, it's not something I can speak to today".

Speaking on the access of aid into Gaza, Miller said that despite the challenges there have been improvements.

He reiterated that for overcoming the situation, the need for reaching a ceasefire is critical.