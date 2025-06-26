Home / World News / China's space militarisation moving 'breathtakingly fast': US Space Force

China's space militarisation moving 'breathtakingly fast': US Space Force

USSF Commander General Stephen Whiting cited China's satellite capabilities, counter-space weapons, and battlefield integration as one of the most pressing concerns for the Indo-Pacific region

Space, Nasa, SpaceX
China’s rapid militarisation of space is the most pressing concern to the United States, USSF Commander General Stephen Whiting says| Representative image: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
China’s rapid militarisation of space is the most pressing concern to the United States, USSF Commander General Stephen Whiting said in an interview with military website Breaking Defence earlier this week. The US Space Force commander spoke on China's “breathtakingly fast” advancement in satellite capabilities, counter-space weapons, and battlefield integration when asked about his most pressing concerns for the Indo-Pacific region.
 
When asked about concerns raised by Brigadier General Anthony Mastalir, who last year highlighted China’s use of space to “complete the kill chain” as the most pressing threat in the region, Whiting confirmed that he shared those concerns.
 
The term 'kill chain' refers to the sequence of steps involved in identifying, tracking and striking a target. In the space domain, this may refer to the integration of satellites, surveillance systems, communication links and weapon platforms, which would work together to detect a threat and deliver a coordinated response.
 
"China has built a targeting system based in space to find, fix, track and target US and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility," Whiting told Breaking Defence.
 

US' areas of concerns

Whiting highlighted three key areas of concern. First, he said China has developed a robust space-based targeting network capable of locating, tracking, and engaging American and allied assets, including aircraft carriers, with precision. These capabilities, Whiting warned, support “over-the-horizon” strikes, effectively closing the distance between Chinese weapon systems and faraway targets.
 
The second area of concern, Whiting said, is China’s deployment of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons. These include both "soft kill" methods, such as cyberattacks, jamming of satellite communications and GPS, and “hard kill” options like high-energy lasers and direct-ascent missiles. Co-orbital ASATs, which are satellites that manoeuvre close to others in orbit to disable or destroy them, also form part of Beijing’s growing arsenal.
 
Thirdly, the general warned of China’s effective integration of space technology into its armed forces, which has enhanced the precision and range of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Navy and Air Force. “They have leveraged all the advantages of space to make their military more lethal, more precise and more far-ranging,” he said.
 
The comments follow the recent Operation Midnight Hammer, in which US military satellites played a crucial role in strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the space-based systems provided pre-strike imagery, guided munitions, supported radio-silent missions, and tracked incoming retaliation from Tehran.
 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

