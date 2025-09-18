China's rare earth exports hit record high in August ahead of Xi-Trump call

China’s exports of rare earth products jumped to their highest level on record in August, customs data showed.

Shipments of the minerals rose to 7,338 tons last month, according to Bloomberg calculations. That’s the largest monthly figure since records began in 2012 and a sharp reversal from July, when exports slumped 23 per cent to 5,994 tons after hitting multi-year highs in June.

Rare earth mineral curbs Rare earth minerals are vital for the production of high-performance magnets, semiconductors, and components in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defence equipment. China accounted for more than 69 per cent of global mine output in 2024 and nearly half of the world’s reserves, according to the US Geological Survey. China is the world’s dominant producer of rare earths, accounting for more than two-thirds of global mine output and nearly half of global reserves. Beijing imposed export restrictions after the US imposed tariffs on Chinese goods. Its export restrictions have become a central point amid trade disputes with the United States and Europe.