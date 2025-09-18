Home / World News / China's rare earth exports hit record high in August ahead of Xi-Trump call

China's rare earth exports hit record high in August ahead of Xi-Trump call

China's rare earth exports surged to a record 7,338 tons in August, even as EU firms raise issues on licensing delays

rare earth magnet, magnet
China’s rare earth exports surged to a record 7,338 tons in August ahead of scheduled call between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s exports of rare earth products jumped to their highest level on record in August, customs data showed.
 
Shipments of the minerals rose to 7,338 tons last month, according to Bloomberg calculations. That’s the largest monthly figure since records began in 2012 and a sharp reversal from July, when exports slumped 23 per cent to 5,994 tons after hitting multi-year highs in June.
 
The release of August’s record export data comes just before a planned call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump set to take place on Friday. The White House confirmed the conversation, though Beijing has not commented.

Rare earth mineral curbs

Rare earth minerals are vital for the production of high-performance magnets, semiconductors, and components in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defence equipment. China accounted for more than 69 per cent of global mine output in 2024 and nearly half of the world’s reserves, according to the US Geological Survey.
 
China is the world’s dominant producer of rare earths, accounting for more than two-thirds of global mine output and nearly half of global reserves. Beijing imposed export restrictions after the US imposed tariffs on Chinese goods. Its export restrictions have become a central point amid trade disputes with the United States and Europe.
 

Rare earth licensing issues

Despite the August surge, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said its members continue to face inconsistent licensing approvals.
 
“At least one member has lost millions of euros as a result,” the group told reporters, CNBC reported on Wednesday, while warning that approvals in recent weeks have become harder to secure. Nearly half of the EU’s rare earth imports came from China last year, leaving several European firms grappling with uncertainty.
 

India to see some relief

Towards the end of August, China agreed to ease supply curbs to India, offering relief after months of strain on supply chains. Still, experts have warned that India remains exposed. “Unlike China, India hasn’t sufficiently invested in securing rare earth supply chains,” Rajoo Goel, head of industry group ELCINA, told The Times of India. India, like many other nations, is now looking to diversify their supply chains.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh EC bars Sheikh Hasina, her family from voting in 2026 elections

After royal pomp, Trump meets UK PM Starmer on final day of state visit

France braces for day of strikes as unions challenge new PM's budget plans

Trump's Golden Dome blueprint complete; Pentagon silent on cost & scope

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show cancelled by ABC: All that happened

Topics :China exportsChinese economyBS Web ReportssemiconductorUS ChinaChinaIndia China relations

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story