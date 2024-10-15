China Resources Beverage files for $649 mn Hong Kong IPO, largest in city

Drinks maker China Resources Beverage on Tuesday applied for a HK$5.04 billion ($649.25 million) Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), an exchange filing showed, making it the city's largest new share sale this year.



The company, which owns the C'estbon branded purified drinking products in China, is offering 347.8 million shares at a price range of HK$13.50 to HK$14.50 apiece at the IPO.



The flotation comes amid heightened volatility in Hong Kong's equity market following the Chinese government's massive stimulus package aimed at reviving the mainland Chinese economy.



The IPO is a signal for the company's aggressive market expansion ambitions amid rising competition with bigger rival Nongfu Spring, which raised about $1.1 billion in a 2020 IPO.

