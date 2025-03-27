Home / World News / China tells state firms to halt deals with Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing

China tells state firms to halt deals with Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing

CK Hutchison, the telecoms-to-retail conglomerate owned by Li, has been caught in China's crosshairs in the highly politicised deal with the US firm

china Flag, China
The directive was issued to state-owned enterprises last week at the behest of senior officials (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
China has instructed state-owned firms to pause new deals with businesses linked to Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing and his family after his plan to sell two ports in Panama to a BlackRock-led consortium, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. 
CK Hutchison, the telecoms-to-retail conglomerate owned by Li, has been caught in China's crosshairs in the highly politicised deal with the US firm. 
The Hong Kong-based company this month agreed to sell most of its global ports business, including assets near the strategically important Panama Canal, in a deal that would garner the firm more than $19 billion in cash. 
The directive was issued to state-owned enterprises last week at the behest of senior officials, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Existing tie-ups are not affected. 
The report added Chinese regulators are also reviewing what investments the family has in China and abroad in a bid to better understand the breadth of their business dealings. 

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings rose 1.2 per cent by noon, down from a gain of as much as 3.6 per cent earlier in the day.
Over the past two weeks, pro-Beijing Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao has published a series of commentaries criticising the deal for harming China's national interests and depicting it as a betrayal of China. 
China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office reposted some of the commentaries on its website, which fuelled speculation Beijing could take steps to try to scupper the sale. 
Chinese regulators, under the instructions of central leadership, have begun looking into the deal, a source has told Reuters, a sign of Beijing's discontent with CK Hutchison's divestment under perceived US pressure. 
US President Donald Trump has hailed the transaction after previously calling for the Panama Canal to be removed from what he deemed to be Chinese control. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Topics :Hong KongChinaBlackRock

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

