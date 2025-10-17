China welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan 48-hour ceasefire, urges lasting truce

China on Thursday welcomed the 48-hour ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan after heavy fighting and called on both the countries to reach a comprehensive and lasting truce to resolve their differences.

We noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan decided to implement a temporary ceasefire and will seek a solution through constructive dialogue, which serves the common interests of the two sides and helps keep the region peaceful and stable. China welcomes and supports the effort, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing.

China supports the two countries in staying "cool-headed and exercising restraint", realising a full and lasting ceasefire, properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, he said.