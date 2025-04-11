In a major shake-up, Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed General He Weidong, one of the highest-ranking officers in the country’s army, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). This is the most serious action in Xi’s campaign against corruption in the military so far, according to a report by The Financial Times.

General Weidong was the second-highest officer in the PLA and also a top member of China’s powerful Central Military Commission.

According to people familiar with the matter, it is the first time in more than 60 years that a serving vice-chair of the Central Military Commission (CMC) has been removed. He was also a member of the Communist Party’s top political body, the Politburo.

Although the Chinese government has not made an official announcement, several sources say General Weidong was detained and questioned, possibly over corruption. He had not appeared at recent public events, raising questions about his position.

Efforts to make military loyal with communist party

Experts believe Xi is trying to make sure the military is loyal to the Communist Party and ready to take on global challenges. Neil Thomas, a China expert, said, “This shows how serious Xi is about fighting corruption in the military.”

In the last two years, President Xi has removed several top military leaders, including two heads of the PLA Rocket Force, which controls part of China’s nuclear weapons, and two former defence ministers—Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu. All were reportedly removed due to corruption.

Other high-ranking officials have also been removed in recent times, including former foreign minister Qin Gang, who was once thought to be close to Xi. These moves have led some to believe that there may be growing instability in China’s leadership.

The removal of General Weidong comes as China faces other big challenges, including economic problems and rising tensions with the United States. In such times, keeping the military united and under control becomes even more important for China’s leaders.

Last year, there were reports that the current defence minister, Dong Jun, was also under investigation. However, sources now say he has been cleared and was recently seen meeting with Pakistan’s air force chief in Beijing.

China’s government has not yet commented on General Weidong’s situation, leaving many questions about what will happen next in this high-level anti-corruption campaign.