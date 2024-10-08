Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Chinese govt expresses concern over US policies on chip, connected vehicle

Chinese govt expresses concern over US policies on chip, connected vehicle

The ministry noted that both sides held candid, in-depth, and practical discussions on mutual economic and trade concerns

china Flag, China
During a call with Gina Raimondo, Wang Wentao emphasised the need to clarify national security boundaries in trade to ensure global supply chain stability and foster bilateral business cooperation. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's commerce minister on Tuesday raised "serious concerns" with U.S. Secretary of Commerce over U.S. semiconductor policies towards China and restrictions on Chinese connected vehicles, calling for sanctions against Chinese companies to be lifted.

During a call with Gina Raimondo, Wang Wentao emphasised the need to clarify national security boundaries in trade to ensure global supply chain stability and foster bilateral business cooperation.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"China urges the U.S. to address the specific concerns of Chinese companies, lift sanctions as soon as possible and improve the business environment for Chinese firms in the U.S.," a ministry statement quoted Wang as saying.
 
Wang also declared China's willingness to work with the U.S. to bring bilateral economic relations back on track, the statement said.

The ministry noted that both sides held candid, in-depth, and practical discussions on mutual economic and trade concerns.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Chinese market surge: Experts urge cautious entry amid uncertain recovery

China imposes deposits on EU brandy in tit-for-tat after EV tariff vote

China announces more support for economy, holds back on spending package

China is 'fully confident' of achieving economic, social goals in 2024

Time to downgrade Indian stock markets? Sell India, buy China? Analyst view

Topics :Chinasemiconductor

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story