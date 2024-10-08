Chinese govt expresses concern over US policies on chip, connected vehicle

China's commerce minister on Tuesday raised "serious concerns" with U.S. Secretary of Commerce over U.S. semiconductor policies towards China and restrictions on Chinese connected vehicles, calling for sanctions against Chinese companies to be lifted.

During a call with Gina Raimondo, Wang Wentao emphasised the need to clarify national security boundaries in trade to ensure global supply chain stability and foster bilateral business cooperation.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"China urges the U.S. to address the specific concerns of Chinese companies, lift sanctions as soon as possible and improve the business environment for Chinese firms in the U.S.," a ministry statement quoted Wang as saying.

