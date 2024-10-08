Ex-Amazon executive's startup Auger raises $100 mn for supply chain

Former Amazon.com Consumer CEO Dave Clark said on Tuesday his new software supply chain management startup Auger has raised over $100 million in private equity funding from Oak HC/FT and others.



Auger will provide a software-as-a-service platform which uses an artificial intelligence operating system along with automation to provide real-time data and insights to firms to ease supply chain pressures.



Before starting Auger, Clark was a part of the top brass at Amazon, responsible for turning the company he worked at for 23 years into a worldwide delivery behemoth.

