Home / World News / Chinese hackers exploit Microsoft flaw, breach US nuclear agency systems

Chinese hackers exploit Microsoft flaw, breach US nuclear agency systems

While Microsoft has patched its software in recent days, cybersecurity researchers have already detected breaches on more than 100 servers representing 60 victims thus far

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Microsoft said in its blog that its investigations into other threat actors using these exploits “is still ongoing.” (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Jake Bleiberg, Ari Natter, Ryan Gallagher and Patrick Howell O'Neill
 
Microsoft Corp. warned that Chinese state-sponsored hackers are among those exploiting flaws in its SharePoint software to break into institutions globally, with the US agency responsible for designing nuclear weapons now among those breached.
 
In a blog post, the tech giant identified two groups supported by the Chinese government, Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon, as leveraging flaws in the document-sharing software that rendered customers who run it on their own networks, as opposed to in the cloud, vulnerable. Another hacking group based in China, which Microsoft calls Storm-2603, also exploited them, according to the blog.
 
The number of companies and agencies subjected to breaches as a result of these exploits is meanwhile mounting: Hackers have used the SharePoint flaws to break into the US National Nuclear Security Administration, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. Bloomberg also reported Monday that systems belonging to the US Education Department, Florida’s Department of Revenue and the Island General Assembly were compromised. 
 
While Microsoft has patched its software in recent days, cybersecurity researchers have already detected breaches on more than 100 servers representing 60 victims thus far, including organizations in the energy sector, consulting firms and universities. Hackers have also exploited the software to break into the systems of national governments from Europe to the Middle East, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
The SharePoint flaws have been used in hacks since at least July 7, said Adam Meyers, senior vice president at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Early exploitation resembled government-sponsored activity, and then spread more widely to include hacking that “looks like China,” Meyers said. CrowdStrike’s investigation into the campaign is ongoing, he said. 
 
Microsoft said in its blog that its investigations into other threat actors using these exploits “is still ongoing.” The company said it has “high confidence” that hackers will “continue to integrate them into their attacks.”
 
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said China firmly opposes all forms of cyberattacks and cybercrime.
 
“At the same time, we also firmly oppose smearing others without solid evidence,” it said. “We hope that relevant parties will adopt a professional and responsible attitude when characterising cyber incidents, basing their conclusions on sufficient evidence rather than unfounded speculation and accusations.”
 
No sensitive or classified information is known to have been compromised in the attack on the National Nuclear Security Administration, the person with knowledge of the breach said. The semiautonomous arm of the Energy Department is responsible for producing and dismantling nuclear arms. Other parts of the department were also compromised.
 
An Energy Department spokesman said by email that the SharePoint exploitation began affecting the agency on July 18, but it was limited by the fact that the department uses Microsoft’s cloud. 
 
 
Representatives of the US Department of Education and Rhode Island legislature meanwhile didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment. The Florida Department of Revenue said the SharePoint weaknesses were being investigated “at multiple levels of government” but declined further comment. 
 
The hackers have also breached the systems of a US-based health-care provider and targeted a public university in Southeast Asia, according to a report from a cybersecurity firm reviewed by Bloomberg News. The report doesn’t identify either entity by name, but says the hackers have attempted to breach SharePoint servers in countries including Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Spain, South Africa, Switzerland, the UK and the US. The firm asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the information.
 
Hackers have stolen sign-in credentials, including usernames, passwords, hash codes and tokens, from some systems, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.
 
“This is a high-severity, high-urgency threat,” said Michael Sikorski, chief technology officer and head of threat intelligence for Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks Inc. 
 
“What makes this especially concerning is SharePoint’s deep integration with Microsoft’s platform, including their services like Office, Teams, OneDrive and Outlook, which has all the information valuable to an attacker,” he said.
 
The cyber firm Eye Security said the flaws allow hackers to access SharePoint servers and steal keys that can let them impersonate users or services even after the server is patched. It said hackers can maintain access through backdoors or modified components that can survive updates and reboots of systems.
 
The breaches have drawn new scrutiny to Microsoft’s efforts to shore up its security after a series of high-profile failures. The firm has hired executives from places like the US government and holds weekly meetings with senior executives to make its software more resilient. The company’s tech has been subject to several widespread and damaging hacks in recent years, and a 2024 US government report described the company’s security culture as in need of urgent reforms.
 
Eye Security has detected compromises on more than 100 servers representing 60 victims, including organizations in the energy sector, consulting firms and universities. Victims were also located in Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, according to the company.
 
In early July, Microsoft issued patches to fix the security holes, but hackers found another way in.
 
“There were ways around the patches” that enabled hackers to break into SharePoint servers by tapping into similar vulnerabilities, said Vaisha Bernard, Eye Security’s chief hacker and co-owner. “That allowed these attacks to happen.” The intrusions, he said, were not targeted and instead were aimed at compromising as many victims as possible.
 
He declined to identify the identity of organizations that had been targeted, but said they included government agencies and private companies, including “bigger multinationals.” The victims were located in countries in North and South America, the European Union, South Africa and Australia, he said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Formula 1 renewable energy shift drives 26% drop in carbon footprint

Sanctions as deadly as war, linked to mass fatalities every year: Study

Trump lowers Japan's tariff rate to 15%, says Tokyo to invest $550 bn in US

Columbia univ suspends, expels students over pro-Palestinian protests

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff to visit West Asia in push for ceasefire in Gaza

Topics :MicrosoftChinaHacking

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story